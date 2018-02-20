Mammootty injured on Mamankam sets

Mammootty was injured during the shooting of an action sequence for his film Mamankam. Mammootty was injured during the shooting of an action sequence for his film Mamankam.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty sustained minor injuries while shooting for his upcoming period film Mamankam. He was injured during an action sequence. Fortunately, the injury was not serious. He took medical help and a day’s rest before returning to the sets and resumed shooting.

It’s worth mentioning that Mammootty also sustained injuries while shooting a sword fighting sequence for Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha in 1989. Mamankam is his third film, where he plays a role which was made famous by Malabar folklore. The filmmakers have kept the look and the details of Mammootty’s role in the upcoming period drama a secret. He was hugely successful playing Chathiyan Chandu and Pazhassi Raja in the past. Hence the expectations from Mamankam is really high.

Mamankam is being made on a lavish budget of Rs 50 crore and is helmed by debutante director Sajeev Pillai. A grand set has been erected in Mangalore, where the film shooting has been going on.

The filmmakers have borrowed the title from Prem Nazir’s 1979 film Maamaankam and the project will also boast of a stellar star cast from around the country. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and English too.

After the last few years of an unimpressive run at the box office, Mammootty seems all set to dominate the big screen with a series of big-ticket films. He will also be playing Kunjali Marakkar under Santosh Sivan’s direction. The pre-production work of the project is going on in full swing. What’s more interesting is that his onscreen rival Mohanlal has also been tapped to play the same role under Priyadarshan’s guidance.

Mammootty currently has several other projects in the pipeline, including Parole, Uncle, Peranbu and Abrahaminte Santhathikal. All are set to hit the screens this year itself.

