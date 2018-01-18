Mammootty writes heartfelt note to Pranav Mohanlal, welcomes him to Malayalam cinema

Mammootty welcomes Pranav Mohanlal as Street Lights is set to clash with Aadhi at box office. Mammootty welcomes Pranav Mohanlal as Street Lights is set to clash with Aadhi at box office.

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal took his son Pranav to his film industry counterpart Mammootty’s residence for blessings. Mammootty posted a heartfelt message for his junior describing him as one of his own children.

“Wishing our dearest Appu who you all know as Pranav a wonderful entry into world of cinema! For us he is just like one of our own children and has grown up before our eyes. He has turned out to be a fine young man and will definitely delight all of you with his talent and charm. All the best for #Aadi to dearest Appu and also to his proud parents our Lal and Suchi.” Mammuuka wrote on his Facebook sharing a picture, where Pranav is sandwiched between the two pillars of Malayalam cinema.

Pranav’s debut film Aadi is all set to hit the screens on the same day as Mammootty’s next film Street Lights. Both the films are due in cinemas on January 26.

Aadi is helmed by director Jeethu Joseph and has created a good buzz with the trailer. Street Lights, a Malayalam-Tamil bilingual film, is also releasing amid a lot of expectations, thanks to an interesting trailer.

See Mammootty’s heartfelt note to Pranav Mohanlal:

Street Lights will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdat.

It is worth noting that films of Mohanlal and Mammootty release dates have frequently clashed in the past. But, the box office rivalry between the stalwarts has never affected their off-screen friendship.

