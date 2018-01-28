It may happen: Mammootty on acting with Dulquer Salmaan

Mammootty’s Street Lights opened in cinemas on Republic Day in India. Mammootty’s Street Lights opened in cinemas on Republic Day in India.

Malayalam superstar Mammootty promoted his latest film Street Lights in Dalma Mall in Mussafah, Abu Dhabi, where hundreds of fans had gathered to catch the glimpse of their favourite star. A few fans even had the opportunity to watch the UAE premiere of the latest thriller with the main star cast and crew.

Talking to the media in UAE, Mammootty suggested that he was open to the idea of working with his star son Dulquer Salmaan. “It may happen. It may take some time. We have no plans at present,” Mammootty said.

He also said the cinema is not the favourite topic that he discusses with Dulquer at home as they have other ‘domestic issues’ to address.

Mammootty’s Street Lights opened in cinemas on Republic Day in India. The film has received a good response from critics and fans.

Street Lights marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Shamdat, who has also shot Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Vishwaroopam 2. After hearing the script, Mammootty, besides acting in it, also decided to bankroll it under his home production banner Playhouse Motion Pictures.

In the beginning, the filmmakers only had plans to make Street Lights in Malayalam but later also simultaneously shot in Tamil with a different set of supporting cast.

The film stars Soubin Shahir, ‘Motta’ Rajendran, Stunt Silva, Hareesh Perumanna and various actors from the Malayalam and Tamil film industries.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd