Mammootty recalls sharing a meal with Anthony Bourdain in Kerala

Malayalam superstar Mammootty paid a tribute to celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, who passed away on Friday leaving the television viewers worldwide in deep shock. In a lengthy Facebook post, Mammootty recalled his meeting with Anthony on the sets of his 2010 film Pokkiri Raja.

“When I first met Anthony Bourdain, during the shoot of “Pokkiri Raja”, I admit, I wasn’t as familiar as my family was with his show. I remember having a great time shooting with Mr Bourdain and he especially loved the Puttu and Meen curry made from home(sic),” he reminisced.

Anthony had visited Kerala as part of his hit food show No Reservations.

“After that day I made it a point to catch episodes of “No Reservations” as well as “Parts Unknown”. His shows brought the world closer together by showcasing various foods and cultures,” read Mammootty’s tribute to Anthony.

“When we visited America afterward, his entire team gave me the warmest welcome in New York and took us on a tour of their offices and production facilities. It gave me great pride to see clippings of Malayalam Newspapers of our shoot together pinned all over their office walls,” he said.

“Despite having met only once, the news of his passing came as a shock. Such was his impact through his shows on the whole world. The world is not a better place without you Bourdain,” he added.

Shocked to hear about @Bourdain 😞😞 ! #KateSpade and now #AnthonyBourdain. My father and I have visited his office in NYC. Lots of warmth from his team. Extremely sad to hear the news. Was a huge fan 😞 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) June 8, 2018

Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan expressed his condolence, “Shocked to hear about @Bourdain! #KateSpade and now #AnthonyBourdain. My father and I have visited his office in NYC. Lots of warmth from his team. Extremely sad to hear the news. Was a huge fan (sic),” he tweeted.

Anthony, 61, was found dead in a hotel room in France by his friend Eric Ripert.

