Mammootty announces Kottayam Kunjachan 2

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has announced a sequel to his 1990 blockbuster comedy-drama Kottayam Kunjachan. He shared the poster on his Facebook page, featuring him in his popular achayan get-up.

The sequel titled Kottayam Kunjachan 2 will be helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. In a long post on his Facebook page, Midhun expressed his excitement and gratitude for all the support he has received that has helped him reach where he is today. He sounded more grateful to have landed an opportunity to direct an actor like Mammootty and to bring back easily one of the most-loved characters of the Malayalam film industry, Kottayam Kunjachan.

The 1990 hit comedy was directed by T. S. Suresh Babu and screenwriter Dennis Joseph had penned the film loosely based on a novel by Muttathu Varkey. Actors Ranjini, Innocent, KPAC Lalitha, Sukumaran, Prathapachandran, Babu Antony and others had played important roles in the film. It saw Mammootty playing the titular role, a-fresh-out-of-jail-ex-thug.

Mammootty’s star son Dulquer Salmaan was also quite excited about his father returning to screen as Kunjachan. “Ashaaaaneeeeee Joshi Chadhichu !OMG ! The most iconic Kottayam Kunjachan is getting a sequel !!!! Woohooooooo,” he wrote on his Facebook page, while sharing the poster.

Playing an achayan, a colloquial expression for the male members of the Christian families in Kerala, has worked for Mammootty in the past. Actually, he thrives on such roles. He had played an achayan in his super hit films like Kottayam Kunjachan, Nasrani and Kizhakkan Pathrose.

He also played an achayan in comedy film Thoppil Joppan. However, it did not rise up to the success of Mammootty’s other achayan characters.

Mammootty currently has several other projects in the pipeline, including Parole, Uncle, Peranbu, Abrahaminte Santhathikal and period dramas Mamankam and Kunjali Marakkar. All are set to hit the screens this year itself.

