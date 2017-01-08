Malayalam star Mohanlal to retire after this Rs 600-crore film?

Malayalam star Mohanlal Malayalam star Mohanlal

After gracing Mollywood industry with his acting prowess for close to three decades, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has expressed his desire to retire from cinema after completing a humongous project.

According to a report in Manorama, the actor said he would be leaving mainstream cinema “in a few years” after wrapping up an ambitious project Randamoozhan (second turn) to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The project is likely to hit the floors in next year. Randamoozhan will be based on a novel with the same name by M T Vasudevan Nair. It is about the epic Mahabharata from Bhima’s perspective.

In the three decades of his career, the actor worked in over 300 Malayalam projects and a few films in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. The 56-year-old Padma Shri awardee has also bagged four National Film Awards and multiple state and international awards for his contribution to cinema.

Mohanlal had a great 2016 as his Pulimurgan turned out to be his career best film that shook the Mollywood box office and shattered many records. It also became the highest grossing Malayalam film of all-time. The film was the fastest grosser and along with its Telugu dubbed version, has raked in about Rs 130 crore at the worldwide box office.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal is teaming up with B Unnikrishnan in his directorial debut where he will play the lead role. The film will go on floors on January 20 and the filmmakers are planning to release in May this year. The veteran actor is currently shooting his forthcoming war movie, which is a part of the Major Mahadevan series of Mohanlal. The film titled 1971 – Beyond Borders, a prequel to Kurukshetra, and is based on the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

