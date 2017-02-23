Singer Suchitra Karthik alleges attack by Dhanush’s team in cryptic tweets

Suchitra Karthik alleges she was manhandled by Dhanush’s team. (Source: Twitter/@suchitrakarthik) Suchitra Karthik alleges she was manhandled by Dhanush’s team. (Source: Twitter/@suchitrakarthik)

Popular playback singer and RJ Suchitra Karthik grabbed Kollywood’s attention after her cryptic tweets about Tamil actors Dhanush, STR and Isha Foundation head Sadguru Jaggi Vasudev. She also stirred a storm on the internet for stating that she was roughed up by Dhanush’s team but didn’t reveal the reason.

It all started when the actor had tweeted about an alleged sex scandal in Coimbatore. She first wrote, “Somebody would also like me to warn my followers about a huge sex scandal that is about to erupt in an ashram near Coimbatore. Please stay safe.” She then went on to tweet about Dhanush and Simbu and how she was allegedly attacked by Dhanush’s team.

That’s my arm – from rough handling by #Dhanush‘s team. Sorry buddy – disqualified. pic.twitter.com/wqe5TtO8qi — Suchi (@suchitrakarthik) February 21, 2017

“This is Suchi, I’m back. I’m safe and I’m ready to tell everyone what a lousy game #Dhanush played. no imagination. Paavum. #Simbu you’re it. That’s my arm – from rough handling by #Dhanush’s team. Sorry buddy – disqualified,” she posted along with a picture of bruises on her arm.

It is also unknown why actor Dhanush and Jaggi were related and quoted by her. “I didn’t want to out this #Dhanush I always play fair. But @SadhguruJV Won’t stop messing. So war, it is,” she said.

Her tweets said that she was attacked and no one helped her. “This is the ultimate truth. I was attacked and everyone was told to not help,” she added.

Suchitra also posted a selfie and said that she wouldn’t need any medical attention. “I don’t need help, thank you :) my physician is Dr Lakshmi Vijaykumar and she can certify I’m 100% fine,” she posted.

We just have to wait when the actor would make a statement about the whole issue.

