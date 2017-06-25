Malayalam filmmaker K R Mohanan dead

K.R. Mohanan dies at 69. K.R. Mohanan dies at 69.

Noted filmmaker K.R. Mohanan died here on Sunday, his family said. He was 69. Mohanan was ailing for a month. He breathed his last at a private hospital. His prominent films include “Ashwathama” (1978), “Purushartham” (1987) and “Swaroopam” (1992). He was also an accomplished documentary filmmaker.

A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, Mohanan played a key role in setting up the CPI-M-backed Kairali TV in the nineties and also headed the programme division of the channel during its formative period. He also headed the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy.

Bina Paul, vice-chairperson, Chalachithra Academy recalled Mohanan as a quiet man who had an astute clarity of thought in film-making. Mohanan as a quiet person driven by clarity of thought in film-making. “He was very clear about his notion of movies. We had learnt so much from his guidance in the conduct of film festivals which have always helped me with regard to organising film festivals,” Bina Paul was quoted in a Times of India report.

In his long career, Mohanan came up with many films and documentaries that won him several awards.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Mohanan had brought laurels to the Malayalam film industry. His last rites will be held in his home district Thrissur on Monday. Minister for Culture A K Balan said that Mohanan’s demise has left a huge vacuum in Kerala’s film and cultural scene.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App