Malayalam film strike caused by Keerthy Suresh’s father to help Bairavaa, blames Liberty Basheer

Bairavaa will release in January Bairavaa will release in January

The ongoing crisis in the Malayalam film industry has turned nasty with personal attacks between the warring factions. According to reports, Exhibitors Federation president, Liberty Basheer has alleged that a few vested interests in the sector have been stalling a solution to benefit actor Keerthy Suresh’s forthcoming film.

According to reports, Basheer has alleged that Kerala Film Producers’ Association leader G Suresh Kumar has caused the stalemate in the industry, so that his daughter Keerthy’s upcoming Tamil film will get the maximum number of screens in the state.

Bairavaa, starring Vijay, has Keerthy as the female lead. The film will be hitting the screens worldwide in the second week of January next year on the occasion of Pongal. Basheer has alleged that the film has got less than 100 screens at present but if the strike goes on it will be released on over 200 screens across the state.

On the other hand, a section of distributors has accused Basheer of working against the interest of the industry. “Though a section of the exhibitors is working against the interests of the sector, a large number of them are not supported Mr Basheer and wants an amicable settlement. However, they are reluctant to speak against the Federation president,” alleged Siyad Kokker, president of the Kerala Film Distributors Association, according to Deccan Chronicles.

New films from other states, especially Dangal has largely benefited from the strike that brought the Malayalam film industry to a standstill. On Friday, theatres also pulled out Malayalam blockbuster films Pulimurugan and Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan, which were running to packed houses. This is in addition to the already existing ban on screening new Malayalam films.

While the exhibitors demand 50-50 revenue share in box office collections, Malayalam Film Producers Council and Distributors Association have opposed it. Mohanlal’s Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Dulquer Salmaan’s Jomonte Suvisheshangal, Prithviraj’s Ezra and Jayasurya’s Fukri will only release after the distributors and exhibitors reach an agreement on the profit-sharing policy.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd