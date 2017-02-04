Malayalam film Sexy Durga wins at Rotterdam film fest

Malayalam independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga wins big at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. Malayalam independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga wins big at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam.

Malayalam independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s Sexy Durga has won the The Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. The director’s third feature film, which had its world premiere on January 27 in Rotterdam, became the first Indian film to win big at the prestigious ceremony.

Sexy Durga is a road movie that follows the horrifying experience of two hitchhikers, a man and a woman, at the hands of two men, in the dead of the night. “For its daring and resourceful approach in creating a mood of constant tension. The particular use of the camera and acting give a sense of immediacy and momentum, while providing an insight into multi-layered power dynamics of gender, class and authority,” said the jury report explaining the rationale as to why the Malayalam film deserved the coveted award.

Elated by the international recognition for his film, Sanal said it was a big boost to the Indie film movement in the Malayalam film industry. “Sexy Durga won the great tiger award at the IFFR. This is something for us teamsexydurga and indie movement in Malayalam. Thanks everyone. Remember my friends who supported me making my first film. Thank you.. Thanks IFFR (sic),” he posted on his Facebook page.

The lead female character is named Durga, which is the name of the goddess. The realistic film sheds light on the hypocrisy of the society, where women is worshiped in the form of idol and abused in the flesh.

Reviewing the film for Variety, Jay Weissberg wrote that “Sasidharan indulges in torture porn to the benefit of no one, least of all women’s rights.” While he appreciates the cinematic brilliance of the filmmakers, he opined that the film subjects its main characters and audience to an extended nightmare.

“Some may argue that the film’s ability to elicit such an appalled response is a sign of its success, but success at what? Illustrating man’s inhumanity to man, and, more particularly, woman? The incessant misanthropic nihilism offers no glimmer of hope, and feels designed mostly to elicit a sense of revulsion,” he adds.

For Sexy Durga, Sanal and his team knew they wanted to depict an incident and began shooting without a written script or dialogue. And they finished it in 20 days, shooting only in the night on empty roads.

