Malayalam director Diphan dead, celebrities express grief

Malayalam filmmaker Diphan passed away on Monday at a private hospital in Kochi. The director was undergoing treatment for liver-related problems since February 26.

According to reports, Diphan was suffering from liver cirrhosis and kidney failure. Although his condition was critical, doctors attending to him had said that he was responding to the treatment positively. However, his condition deteriorated on Sunday. His body will now be taken to Trivandrum, where he will be cremated on Tuesday.

Diphan had worked as an assistant director for several years in the Malayalam film industry before venturing out on his own. He made his debut as a director in 2003 with Leader. However, his first break came in 2009 with Puthiya Mukham, that had Prithviraj in the lead role. The film became one of the important projects in his career.

Condolence messages have been pouring in from all corners. “Will miss you Diphan chetan! Thank you for giving me one of the most important films in my career. Rest in peace now..rest in peace!,” tweeted Prithviraj.

“How can i forget “Varaal jaison” in my life???? Really shocked….RIP… will miss uuu… Deepan chetta…,’ posted actor Jayasurya on his Facebook page.

From Mohanlal to Mammootty, several stars have expressed grief and paid tributes on their social media handles over the death of Diphan.

In a career spanning about 14 years as a director, Diphan helmed seven films, including Hero, SIM and D Company. His last film Dolphin Bar came out in 2014, which had Suresh Gopi and Anoop Menon in the lead roles. He was working on Sathya, which was expected to release later this year, before his untimely demise.

