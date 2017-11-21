After 500 films and 40 years, Malayalam actor Venu to be honoured

Malayalam actor Venu to be honoured for his contribution to Malayalam film industry. Malayalam actor Venu to be honoured for his contribution to Malayalam film industry.

Actor Nedumudi Venu has had a long and eventful association with the Malayalam film industry, that saw him acting in 500 films over 40 years. To honour the 69-year-old “gentleman” film actor, a cultural night will be hosted here on November 26.

Leading film producer Suresh Kumar told media on Monday that apart from a public meeting to honour Venu, there will be a special cultural and musical programme based on some of the characters Venu had played.

The programme will be organised by the Trivandrum Film Fraternity along with the Kerala government and the Vayalar Ramavarma Cultural organisation.

“One of the biggest reasons for his success and his 500 films is because he came from the theatre and has excelled in each and every role that he has played,” said Kumar.

Venu, who hails from water-locked Nedumudi in Alappuzha, came to the state capital more than four decades back and starting his career as a journalist.

It was his association with popular playwright, theatre director, poet and lyricist Kavalam Narayana Panicker, that made his entry into Malayalam films easy.

After donning the greasepaint in “Thampu” (1978) by director G. Aravindan, Venu’s journey began in the film industry. He has since played numerous roles that have been etched in the minds of many.

Among his hugely popular roles are ones in films like “Thakara”, “Chamaram”, “Kallan Pavithran”, “Vida Parayum Munpe”, “Panchavadi Palam” and has been a live wire in many a films directed by Priyadarshan.

A multi-faceted personality, Venu is a good mridangam player and besides scripting films, he has also directed one.

A hugely popular person on film sets, Venu is known for his mild manners and his unassuming personality has helped him in having a wide circle of friends both from the film industry and outside.

