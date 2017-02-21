Malayalam actress was not raped: Priyadarshan reveals important details

Popular film director Priyadarshan Popular film director Priyadarshan

Popular filmmaker Priyadarshan is in a state of shock and slammed reports that the popular Malayalam female actor was raped in her car. The popular star was abducted on the way from Thrissur to Kochi on Friday and molested allegedly by a seven-member gang. According to reports, the abductors also took pictures and videos to blackmail her. The director said he has spoken to the actor who said she wasn’t raped but was harassed by her former driver and his accomplice.

“First of all, she was not raped. How can something so grave and evil be trivialised by wrong reportage? I spoke to her after the awful incident and she very clearly told me she was NOT raped. Yes, she was abducted apparently by her former driver and his friends, who has already been arrested thanks to the swift intervention and action of the cop-in-charge. They forced themselves into her car, stripped her and took pictures apparently with the intention of demeaning and blackmailing her,” the director said as quoted by Bollywood Hungama.

The director also said that he was shocked that such an incident happened in Kochi and that too to someone close to him. “It is shocking and unbelievable that this could happen in Kochi. Here it is a very tightly-knit community. Everyone knows everyone else. So, no one does anything that would bring shame to the person and community. I know her very well. She is bubbly, chirpy, friendly, warm and innocent and she’s very popular in the Malayalam film industry,” added the report quoting the director.

On Friday night, the actress was on her way to Kochi from her home in Thrissur when a group of perpetrators, including her former driver, waylaid her car near Angamaly and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Her ordeal in the moving car lasted for about two hours till they reached Palarivattom. On Sunday, Kerala police nabbed two more accused in the case. She is a popular face down south as she has acted in all the four south Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu.

