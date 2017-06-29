Malayalam actress sexual assault: AMMA stand by Dileep, hits out at media as Mohanlal, Mammootty keep mum

AMMA supports Dileep, hits out at media AMMA supports Dileep, hits out at media

A high-voltage drama played out at the press meet of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday in Kochi. The 23rd general body meeting of the actors’ guild was held in the light of the recent developments related to the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actress.

The key members of AMMA, who attended the press conference, were visibly annoyed by some questions posed by the members of the media regarding Dileep’s alleged role in the case. President Innocent refused to comment on the case saying the “matter is sub-judice.” It was, earlier, expected that the issue would be discussed during the general body meeting. However, Innocent claimed that none of the members raised the topic during the meeting.

While most of the key members at the press meet, engaged in heated arguments with media persons, superstars Mohanlal and Mammootty remained tight-lipped. The office-bearers of AMMA said that they fully support Dileep and the actress in question during their trying times, calling them kids of AMMA. When they were asked if they suspect Dileep’s role in the case, KB Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh snapped back at the media, saying they won’t allow the media to hunt Dileep.

They also claimed that the newly formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) enjoys their complete support. However, not a single woman member of the actors’ guild or the WCC was present on the stage during the AMMA press meet.

Before the general body meeting, actor Remya Nambeesan, a member of WCC, had told the media that the issue will be strongly raised during the meeting.

Dileep, who spoke at the press conference, regretted his previous comments on the actress. “All of us part of the family called AAMA. When she confronted tough times, we stand with her. However, certain unexpected happening occurred in last few days. I had already apologised for my remarks,” he said, according to Mathrubhumi. He had apparently blamed the saviour for not being careful enough about the company she was keeping.

On Wednesday, he was grilled by the police in Kochi for nearly 13 hours. Even after the marathon questioning session, the investigating officials have not given a clean chit to the actor.

