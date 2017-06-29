Malayalam actress sexual assault: After Dileep’s interrogation, film industry meets to discuss the issue

Dileep questioned over Malayalam actress sexual assault Dileep questioned over Malayalam actress sexual assault

Malayalam superstar Dileep’s troubles have been mounting with each passing day. The actor and director Nadirshah were questioned by police on Wednesday at the Aluva Police Club in Kochi for about 13 hours as part of the ongoing investigation into the abduction and molestation of the Malayalam actress. The team led by ADGP B Sandhya has recorded a detailed statement of Dileep in connection with the complaint he filed on April 20, in which he had alleged blackmail by the main accused in the case.

Emerging out from the police club, Dileep told the media that he was “very confident.” “We discussed all issues related to the case in detail. And I’m satisfied with the way the police are conducting the investigation,” he said.

But, the ongoing developments in connection with the case doesn’t look too good for Dileep at the moment. The police team might bring him in again for questioning if required, said sources.

An important general body meeting of Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) was also held in Kochi on Thursday, in the light of recent developments. The Malayalam actress’s abduction case and related developments will be a top agenda that will be discussed at the meeting.

According to reports, the members of newly formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) will strongly raise the issue at the meeting. The organisation was formed in the aftermath of the attack on the actress that sent shocking waves across the country. The primary function of the WCC is to address the gender specific problems of women working in the Malayalam industry. The grievance redressal forum is formed and run by women working as actors, directors and technicians in the industry. And this is the first general body meeting since the WCC came into being.

According to the reports, Dileep has attended the meeting while the survivor and the Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier decided to skip it.

Dileep has been facing some serious charges of being a co-conspirator in abduction and molestation of a Malayalam actress in February this year. The case returned to the spotlight again after Malayalam channels aired an audio recording of a phone call related to the case. The ‘blackmail’ call allegedly made by an accomplice of the main accused, Pulsar Suni, in the actress attack case, had demanded a huge sum as a ransom for not dragging Dileep’s name into the case.

Nadirshah revealed that a man called Vishnu, who is a friend of Suni, claimed that there were people in the industry who were ready to pay money to frame Dileep. And the Dileep had filed submitted a complaint to the police on April 20. However, a case was not reportedly filed based on it.

The case got more controversial after a couple of Malayalam actors, including Dileep blamed the victim over her choice of the company. According to a The News Minute report, Dileep told Reporter TV, that “the survivor had been going around with the prime accused, Pulsar Suni, in Goa and that she should have thought about the company that she was keeping.” Even actor Salim Khan defending Dileep had suggested the accused and the survivor should undergo lie detector tests to clear the confusion, drawing a lot of flak. However, he regretted his statement later.

The controversial statements even triggered a strong reaction from the survivor. She threatened to sue anyone in the industry, if they raised questions about her character.

