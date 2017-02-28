Malayalam actress opens up about assault, thanks everyone in inspiring post

The Malayalam actress was assaulted in a moving car near Kochi recently. The Malayalam actress was assaulted in a moving car near Kochi recently.

In the first social media post after her assault in a moving car about two weeks ago, the Malayalam actress has thanked everyone for their support even as she said she will always rise above the difficult times. “Life has knocked me down a few times, it showed me things I never wanted to see. I experienced sadness and failures. But one thing is for sure, I always get up,” she captioned her Instagram picture while thanking for love and prayers that she received from the public and members of the film fraternity during the trying times of her life.

Actor Prithviraj has shared the post of the actress, who is also his co-star in his upcoming film. Prithviraj was one of the first leading actors of Mollywood to issue a statement condemning the assault on the actress and even he recently wrote a social post slamming onscreen misogyny in Malayalam film. He also vowed not to entertain scenes and dialogues in his films that disrespect women.

The actress in question has shown an exemplary recovery from the unfortunate incident. Earlier this month, she was sexually assaulted by a group of men, who also took the photographs and videos of her ordeal in a moving car near Kochi with the intent of blackmail.

However, she refused to give into fear and reported the assault to the police. The police have arrested all the main accused and the actress is reportedly satisfied with the police action in the case.

The actress is trying to get back to leading a normal life after the incident. She has already started shooting for her upcoming Malayalam film with Prithviraj in Kochi. She is also expected to join the sets of Kannada film in the first week of March.

