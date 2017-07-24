Malayalam actress Mythili’s private pictures leaked online, man held

Malayalam actress Mythili’s private pictures leaked Malayalam actress Mythili’s private pictures leaked

Kiran Kumar, a production executive from Ottappalam, has been arrested by Kerala police based on the complaint filed by Malayalam actress Mythili. He has been accused of posting private pictures of the actress on social media after she refused to give into his demands.

According to media reports, Mythili became friends with Kiran in 2008. And she decided to end the relationship with the accused after learning that he was already married, and had a family. “The two were in an affair and the accused had promised to marry the actor. However, he had hidden from the girl the fact that he was married. The pictures were clicked during this affair. The actor later broke up with the accused after coming to know that he was married,“ the police said told Times of India.

When she decided to end the relationship, the accused allegedly demanded Rs 75 lakh from the actress and threatened to leak her private pictures if she fails to meet his demands. He even visited the shooting locations to threaten her, which prompted the actress to file a police complaint.

Kiran, however, posted a few derogatory pictures of the actress on the internet, which reportedly went viral, hoping that she will pay up. Mythili later approached the police, who have booked him under various sections of IPC for outraging a woman’s modesty, including relevant sections of IT Act.

“The actor has given certain details and a probe is on to find whether any other persons have circulated the images on social media. Those who have shared the photographs will be booked with non-bailable charges,“ police said according to the same report.

Mythili made her acting debut in Malayalam with Ranjith’s crime drama film Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha. She has played supporting roles in several movies, including Salt N’ Pepper, Ee Adutha Kalathu, Honey Bee among others.

