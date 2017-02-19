Malayalam actress molestation case: Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly express anger, call for justice

Malayalam film actors, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Nivin pauly among others have expressed outrage. Malayalam film actors, including Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Nivin pauly among others have expressed outrage.

Mohanlal has condemned the recent sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actor, describing the perpetrators as worse than animals. “It is most unfortunate to hear about this atrocity perpetrated on a Lady. Such acts should not only be condemned vehemently by one and all but exemplary punishment should be handed out to these criminals who are worse than animals so that it serves as a lesson to similar minded characters who I will not even term as humans,[sic]” he said in a Facebook post.

Mohanlal has called for strengthening the law to instill fear in the minds of possible perpetrators of such acts. “It’s time we stop being candle holding and candle lighting sympathisers and ensure that the law of the land be strengthened in such ways that nobody even dares contemplating such acts leave alone commit it. My heart goes out to her in this time of distress,” he said. “May justice be served without delay.”

Actor Manju Warrier also expressed solidarity with the survivor of this shocking crime and salutes the young lady.

Actor Nivin Pauly also condemned the incident and addressed the actor in question a ‘brave women’. “To all those criminals out there who thought you had scared a girl to silence with your violent, disgusting ways, understand that you only ignited a stronger fire in her, and in every other girl. Our colleague, our friend went through a horrific experience, but she didn’t shy away, she didn’t hide. Instead, she has made all of you run into hiding, and run for your lives. We all stand with her, and with this strength and the timely action of the police and authorities, we are sure the gang will be arrested soon,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Support for the survivor is pouring in from all walks of life. She is a popular face down south as she has acted in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

Unconditional support towards #SafetyForWomen and the harshest punishment for anyone who tries to compromise it. #Enough — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 19, 2017

Tamil actor Siddharth also took to Twitter to show his support for the actor. “Unconditional support towards #SafetyForWomen and the harshest punishment for anyone who tries to compromise it. #Enough,” he tweeted.

On Friday night, she was on her way to Kochi from her home in Thrissur, to dub for her upcoming Malayalam film. However, her trip turned into a nightmare when her driver colluded with other suspects to assault her sexually in her own car.

