Malayalam actress Divya Unni remarries in US, pictures go viral

In a surprise news, Malayalam actress Divya Unni got married for the second time on Sunday in the United States. She got hitched to a Mumbai-based Malayalee Arun Kumar in a simple temple wedding.

The ceremony took place at the Sree Guruvayoorappan temple in Houston, where Arun has been working as an engineer reportedly for the last four years. The pictures from the wedding have found their way to the social media.

Divya, moved to the United States following her first marriage to Dr Sudhir Shekhara. In 2016, Divya announced that she has separated from her husband and will be legally ending her 14-years-old marriage. While the real reason that played the deal breaker is still unclear, the rumours have it that Sudhir’s infidelity broke the marriage. After her separation from her husband, Divya moved to Kochi with her children Arjun and Meenakshi.

An award-winning classical dancer, Divya is presently running Sreepadam School of Arts in Houston, Texas, United States. She has been pursuing her passion for dance since she was three-years-old. She is trained in Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi and Mohiniyattam.

In 2013, she was also awarded National Award for Teachers.

Actors Meera Nandan and Remya Nambeesan are Divya’s cousins. Divya also acted in many movies in Malayalam and was on top of the game during her heydays. She had shared screen space with all the top actors of Malayalam cinema, including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Dileep and Suresh Gopi and others.

She has also acted in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

