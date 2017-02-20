Malayalam actress case: Sanal questions role of film industry in violence against women

Malayalam independent filmmaker questions film industry’s role in crime against women Malayalam independent filmmaker questions film industry’s role in crime against women

At a time when actors and filmmakers are unanimously condemning, what seems to be a premeditated sexual assault on a popular Malayalam film actress, independent filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan has raised a thought-provoking question on industry’s role in influencing men regarding crime against women.

“99% of our movies are celebrations of heroism. All our love stories, family dramas and even campus stories uphold the flagship of patriarchy. Most of them carry antiwomen ideology in them. It is nonsense to expect a truthful stand in support of (the survivor) from the film Industry. Can these heroes stay away from the hero worshiping movies from now onwards?,” he has asked in a Facebook post.

In the second post, he also apparently took on last evening’s protests held by Malayalam film fraternity against the attack on the actress. “This is a man designed and man presented world. Even protests by women against this man’s design and man’s presentation is designed by man. It is very complex to understand. Some powerful women also fall into this clever propaganda of man and acts instrumental to the smooth implementation of his design (sic),” he opined.

Sanal is an internationally acclaimed independent filmmaker and his recent work Sexy Durga won the prestigious Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival of Rotterdam. It is a very significant accomplishment because it is the first ever Indian film to win big at the big ceremony.

Sexy Durga is a road movie, which follows the nightmare experience of an eloping couple at the hands of two men, who offer them a ride in their car in the dead of the night. The film deals with the masculinity culture that influences violence against women. The realistic film sheds light on the hypocrisy of the society, where women are worshipped in the form of an idol and abused in the flesh.

Incidentally, there are stark similarities between his latest film and Friday’s assault on the Malayalam actress, which also happened in a moving car under the cover of night. “I dont understand what I feel when people come and say that ‘today’s incident’ reminded me of your film. This had happened last time also when Rohit Vemula committed suicide. (One of my friends even advised me to use Rohit’s face in the poster of ODK.) This time it is (the survivor’s name) assault. Do I feel a strange and inhuman happiness? Do I try to pretend that, I am not enjoying the art coming true situation? I dont understand really. But at least for one moment I get a kick from that. Sadly I realise that I am as sinful as those who find enjoyment in reading the titillating news shits of the horrible reality,” he said.

