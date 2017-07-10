Malayalam actress case: Dileep arrested, Beena Paul says it’s a very sad day for Malayalam cinema

Dileep held in the Malayalam actress abduction case Dileep held in the Malayalam actress abduction case

National Award winning film editor Beena Paul, who is also the head of the newly formed Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), expressed her shock over the arrest of Malayalam superstar Dileep in connection with the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a popular female actor. Beena said that it was a very sad for the entire Malayalam industry as one of their own was being accused of such a serious crime.

“We support our colleague and we salute her courage, who had trust in the police investigation. But, it’s a sad day for the Malayalam cinema as at the moment the fingers are pointed at someone within the industry. We believe justice has to be done,” said Beena.

Dileep’s arrest, indeed, is a major setback for the Malayalam industry. And it comes at a time when the industry’s main organisation, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), had expressed its solidarity with Dileep.

Beena said that “it was very brave of the survivor to put up a fight after such a bad experience as very few people do it,” and reasserted that the WCC has trust in police.

Actor Priyamani also expressed her shock over the new development. While she refused to comment on Dileep’s arrest, she appreciated the survivor for showing exemplary courage and behaviour during her trying times. “Hats off to the survivor. Instead of engaging in unnecessary talks and fighting, she has upheld her dignity by staying silent,” she said.

Dileep was questioned reportedly for about five hours on Monday before the police took him into custody for allegedly being a co-conspirator in the case. Last month, he and director Nadirshah were questioned for nearly 13 hours in connection with the case.

Nadirshah, meanwhile, has also reportedly been taken into the custody by the police. However, no official confirmation has been issued on it yet. The female actor in question was held hostage and molested inside her car by Pulsar Suni and his team on February 17 this year.

