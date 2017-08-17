Malayalam actress attack case: Kerala MLA says he did not make any statement to hurt anyone

Malayalam actress attack case: Kerala MLA P.C. George said, “She (KWC Chairperson M.C. Josephine) is playing nothing but politics and I think she has taken on the wrong person.” Malayalam actress attack case: Kerala MLA P.C. George said, “She (KWC Chairperson M.C. Josephine) is playing nothing but politics and I think she has taken on the wrong person.”

Kerala MLA P.C. George on Wednesday said he had done or said nothing wrong in the case of a kidnapped popular Malayalam actress and accused Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) chief of playing politics in the matter. The actress had accused the MLA of defaming her and written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against him.

“I have heard that the KWC is against me. I have done no wrong, nor made any statement to hurt anyone. I heard from the media that the commission is going to issue me a notice. I don’t think the KWC will do that,” said the independent legislator from Poonjar assembly seat in Kottayam district.

George said he was a seven-time MLA while the KWC Chairperson (M.C. Josephine) was a full-time politician who had lost elections in the past. “She is playing nothing but politics and I think she has taken on the wrong person,” he said. George said: “Superstar Dileep has been targeted and the case against him is fabricated. I said he is also a victim. Even the actress has not named Dileep. All I said was that just as the actress is a victim, Dileep is also a victim.”

George recently during a press meet attempted to question the credibility of the attack against the survivor. He said the police told the court that the attack was more “grievous than the Nirbhaya incident” and asked, “if then, how can she resume shooting for her films the next day?”

Upset by George’s comments, the survivor wrote an emotionally-charged open letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting to take action against George. The letter shared on the Women in Cinema Collective Facebook page show the grit and determination of the survivor to get justice for the crimes committed against her.

The actress was abducted on February 17 while travelling from Thrissur to Kochi but dumped at Malayalam director turned actor Lal’s house after three hours. While all accused was arrested a week after the crime, police arrested superstar Dileep on July 10 on charge of conspiracy in the case. George came out in his support and gave him a clean chit.

