Malayalam actress attack case: Dileep’s mother-in-law, actor Mukesh to face police questioning again

Dileep in judicial custody Dileep in judicial custody

Malayalam movie star Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan’s mother Shyamala will be questioned by Kerala police again in connection with the ongoing investigation into the kidnapping and molestation of a popular Malayalam actress earlier this year.

It will be for the second time Shyamala will be facing the interrogation in the sensational case. Earlier this week, she was grilled in Aluva along with her daughter Kavya. The cops have been trying to understand whether or not the mother-daughter duo was aware of the conspiracy allegedly conceived by Dileep against the actress.

The cops will also question actor and politician Mukesh again. He came under the scanner after the investigation revealed that the prime accused in the case, Pulsar Suni, was his former car driver. The investigating officials are also expected to call in singer Rimi Tony for the second round of questioning. She was questioned on Wednesday due to her alleged financial dealings with Dileep. It’s worth noting that she had been part of many stage shows organised by Dileep.

While talking to media, Rimi rubbished the reports of her alleged financial dealings with Dileep.

Dileep was arrested earlier this month for allegedly plotting a shocking attack against a popular actress. The cops arrested him after several hours of questioning as they reportedly found some strong evidence suggesting a connection between the accused actor and Suni.

Dileep was twice denied bail by the courts. His judicial custody has also now been extended until August 8.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd