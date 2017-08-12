Malayalam actress attack case: Dileep accuses Manju Warrier of conspiring against him

Dileep alleges conspiracy by Manju Warrier. Dileep alleges conspiracy by Manju Warrier.

Malayalam movie star Dileep, who has been locked up for allegedly plotting an attack against an actress, has moved the Kerala High Court for the second time seeking bail. However, this time he has stepped up the allegations accusing certain actors, filmmakers and police officials of conspiring against him.

In the bail petition, Dileep has accused his ex-wife Manju Warrier of being involved in hatching the conspiracy against him.

“It is pertinent to point out that ADGP Sandhya is understood to be a person very close to the Malayalam cine actress (Manju Warrier) who, at the very initial stage of the investigation openly made a statement that there is a conspiracy in the case as if she had direct knowledge about it. The actress had come out in public against her close association with ADGP Sandhya,” read Dileep’s latest bail application, according to The News Minute.

Following the attack on the actress in her moving car on February 17, the entire Malayalam film fraternity gathered to express the solidarity with the survivor at Durbar Hall in Kochi. While talking at the event, Manju alleged there was a conspiracy in the attack against her colleague.

Dileep has also levelled some serious charges against filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon and Liberty Basheer, and investigating official ADGP Sandhya. He has claimed that Sandhya turned off the cameras while he was talking about his relationship with Manju, Shrikumar during his questioning.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, following hours of questioning. He was twice denied bail by a lower court and Kerala High Court as the courts expressed concerns that the accused may indulge in tampering of evidence or try to influence witnesses.

In the new petition, besides alleging a “large-scale conspiracy” by a small but powerful section of the film industry against him, he has claimed that he had no connection with the main accused Pulsar Suni.

The High Court bench has adjourned the hearing of Dileep’s new bail application on August 18.

He has been charged under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape.

