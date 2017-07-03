Malayalam actress assault case: Pulsar Suni was in touch with Dileep’s close aides, Nadhirshah, say reports

Malayalam actress assault case: Dileep under probe Malayalam actress assault case: Dileep under probe

Investigation into the abduction and alleged sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actor has deepened with a new revelation. While earlier, it was thought Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, attacked the helpless actor in a moving car for money, he later added a twist to the investigation by claiming that he committed the crime at the behest of some industry insiders. Actor Dileep and his close friends have been accused of masterminding the attack against the actor.

The new revelation in the case suggests that Suni had contacted Dileep’s close aide through various mobile numbers several times between November last year and February 2017. The female actor in question was held hostage and molested inside her car by Suni and his team on February 17 this year. Police are probing the four mobile numbers that were contacted by Suni before the crime took place.

“The police are trying to identify the owners of these numbers. Interestingly, soon after Suni called to these numbers, the owners called Dileep’s manager, Appunni. The manager has also called back to these four numbers,” Manorama News reported.

This comes at the backdrop of another revelation that suggests Suni called director Nadhirshah at least three times from the jail. According to a Mathrubhumi report, Jinson, co-prisoner of Suni, told a court, “Suni called Nadhirshah and Appunni continuously for three days. I also heard Suni saying over the phone that he handed over some item at ‘Lakshya.'” Suni had said that he had many other deals with Dileep and Nadhirshah.

Last week, the investigating team had carried out a search at Lakshya, a boutique, which is owned by Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan. According to reports, Suni had revealed that the memory-card containing videos and pictures of the actor taken during the assault was allegedly kept at the store. The police officers are trying to verify his statement and even seized CCTV visuals and a few documents during the raid from the store as part of the investigation.

Dileep and Nadhirshah may also be called again for the second round of questioning by the police. According to reports, the police have found some discrepancies in their statements related to Suni’s alleged blackmail phone call and a letter that he sent from the jail. Last week, police questioned the actor and director for nearly 13 hours at the Aluva Police Club. While Dileep maintained he ‘discussed’ the details of the complaint that he filed against Suni, the police team had contradicted his statement saying he was questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the assault case.

The investigation into the sensational returned under spotlight recently after a letter, which was allegedly written by Suni to Dileep, had surfaced. The Malayalam channels also aired recordings of Suni’s alleged blackmail call to Dileep’s close aide. Dileep had filed a police complaint on April 20 but reportedly the police did not file a case based on it.

Dileep had also maintained that he had never met Suni but a selfie taken by a fan with the actor, has placed Suni at the shooting spot of Georgettan’s Pooram (Dileep’s film).

