Malayalam actress assault case: AMMA backs actor Dileep

The association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday extended support to actor Dileep, whom police had grilled for 13 hours in connection with the probe into the conspiracy behind the assault on an actress.

AMMA president and MP Innocent said none of the members (film artistes) raised the issue in the general body meeting of the association on Thursday. “It is not right to raise the issue that is under police investigation. The investigation is going on in the right direction. Earlier, the chief minister and the DGP had advised against public reaction. The association would stand by the two persons involved,” said Innocent.

Actor Ganesh Kumar too said nobody raised the issue and added that AMMA would not impede police probe in any manner. “We will protect our members. As a responsible citizen, Dileep was duty bound to give statement to police,” said Kumar, referring to questioning of the actor.

On Wednesday, police questioned Dileep and film director Nadirshah in connection with the case. Ernakulam Rural SP AV George said that if necessary, both would be questioned again. “The police are now examining the depositions of Dileep and Nadirshah. If required, they would be summoned again.”

