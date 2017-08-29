Malayalam actress assault, abduction case: Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep’s bail plea

Malayalam superstar Dileep’s bail rejected Malayalam superstar Dileep’s bail rejected

In a major blow to Malayalam movie star Dileep, Kerala High Court rejected his bail application for the second time on Tuesday. Dileep has remained locked up in Aluva Sub Jail after he was arrested for allegedly plotting the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam woman actor.

Dileep has been denied bail thrice so far. His bail application was first struck down by a trial court and then he moved the high court immediately. However, the high court also refused to send him out on bail on July 24 citing his clout in the society which could be used to influence investigation or witnesses.

On August 10, he again moved the high court seeking bail even as he had an option to approach the Supreme Court for the same. In his plea, he has suggested that the scenario has completely changed and he never had any sort of dealings with the main accused, Pulsar Suni, in his life.

Dileep had also claimed that he was a victim of a big conspiracy led by a powerful section of the Malayalam film industry. In the bail petition, he had even accused his ex-wife Manju Warrier of being involved in hatching the conspiracy against him. He had also levelled some serious charges against filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon and Liberty Basheer, and investigating official ADGP Sandhya.

It remains to be seen what will be the next move of Dileep.

Dileep was arrested on July 10, following hours of questioning in the sensational case that shook the entire film fraternity. The survivor was held hostage in her own car and allegedly assaulted by a group of men led by Suni on February 17.

Based on the revelations of Suni, Dileep was held. The movie star was accused of bringing Suni to attack the actress in question to settle his personal scores with the survivor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd