Malayalam actress abduction: Kavya Madhavan fears arrest? Dileep’s wife seeks anticipatory bail

Malayalam actress abduction case: Kavya Madhavan under police radar Malayalam actress abduction case: Kavya Madhavan under police radar

Kavya Madhavan, popular Malayalam actor and wife of Dileep, moved the Kerala High Court on Saturday seeking anticipatory bail. In her plea filed through her husband’s lawyer Raman Pillai, Kavya has alleged that she is concerned that police may have been trying to “implicate” her in the case.

According to reports, the investigating officials have discovered the information regarding the connection between Kavya and Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case. He is said to have paid a visit to Kavya’s residence at Vennala in Kochi before he allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman actor along with his associates at the behest of Dileep. Suni is also said to have received a sum of Rs 25, 000 advance from Kavya’s mother.

Suni had reportedly said that he had entered his name and phone number in the register while visiting Kavya’s villa. However, the police were not able to verify it as reportedly the security members at the villa claimed that the register in question was partially damaged due to rain,

The police officials have also reportedly found the proof that Suni visited Kavya’s boutique Lakshya after committing the crime. He was suspected to have handed over the mobile phone that was used to record the crime against the survivor to an unidentified person in the store and is also widely speculated that Rs 2 lakh was received by Suni in return.

Kavya and her mother were questioned earlier as part of the ongoing investigation.

Kavay’s latest move comes days after Suni alleged that he was taking instruction from her, who he referred to as ‘madam.’ Suni had also claimed earlier that ‘madam’ was not aware of the conspiracy to attack the actress as her role was limited to giving him money, said media reports.

Dileep was arrested in July for allegedly plotting the attack against a popular woman actor with whom he shared a bitter past. He has been lodged in the jail for more than 60 days even as his bail applications were already denied thrice. He has again moved Angamaly court requesting bail.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd