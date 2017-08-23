Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan knows me very well, claims Pulsar Suni

Malayalam actress abduction case: Kavya Madhavan under police radar Malayalam actress abduction case: Kavya Madhavan under police radar

In yet another startling revelation, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the kidnapping and the sexual assault of a popular Malayalam woman actor, has rubbished the statements of Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan.

Suni on Tuesday told the media, while he was being taken to Kunnamkulam Magistrate Court, that Kavya “knows him very well.” Kavya had earlier said she does not know Suni, whose revelations in the case led to the arrest of her star husband, Dileep.

“It is idiotic to say that Kavya doesn’t know me. She knows me very well,” he was quoted as saying by The News Minute. The same report suggested that the police were investigating about an unidentified “Madam” who had allegedly provided the instructions to Suni and his gang while staging the attack against the survivor in the case.

When Suni was reportedly asked whether it was Kavya, who he was referring to as “Madam” he refused to clarify. “Madam doesn’t have much hand in this, she used to give me money,” he said.

Kavya was questioned along with her mother as a part of the ongoing investigation into the sensational case last month. Dileep’s bail plea hearing will resume on Wednesday at the Kerala High Court.

The accused actor, who has been charged with multiple counts, including conspiracy and gang-rape. He was arrested on July 10, following hours of questioning. He was twice denied bail by the lower court and Kerala High Court as the courts expressed concerns that the accused may indulge in tampering of evidence or try to influence witnesses.

He again moved the high court seeking bail for the second time.

