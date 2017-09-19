Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep moves Kerala HC for bail yet again

Malayalam superstar Dileep moves Kerala HC for bail Malayalam superstar Dileep moves Kerala HC for bail

A day after the Angamaly Magistrate Court rejected his bail application, Malayalam movie star Dileep on Tuesday approached the Kerala High Court again requesting it to let him out on bail.

It is for the fifth time that Dileep has moved his bail application since his arrest on July 10 in the Malayalam actress abduction and sexual assault case. The bail plea will come up for the hearing at the high court today. It’s worth noting that Kerala HC has already struck down Dileep’s bail pleas twice in the past.

Dileep’s lawyer arguing for his client told the Angamaly court that Dileep was eligible for statutory bail as he has already spent more than 60 days in custody. However, the prosecution argued that letting him out at this stage of the case could jeopardize the entire investigation. The court allaying concerns of the prosecution denied bail for Dileep.

The courts have expressed concern about Dileep using his clout to influence the investigation, earlier too, while hearing his bail applications.

Dileep’s custody was extended last week by the lower court until September 28.

Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan has also requested the Kerala HC to grant her anticipatory bail alleging a conspiracy to frame her in the case. Her plea was heard by the high court bench on Monday, which reserved the verdict for next week.

Kavya moved the high court days after more details about her alleged acquaintance with Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, emerged in the investigation. She is said to have met Suni and given him money before and after the attack against the woman actor that took place in February.

