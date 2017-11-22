Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep made eighth accused, ex-wife Manju Warrier a key witness

Malayalam actor Manju Warrier made a witnesses in a case against Dileep. Malayalam actor Manju Warrier made a witnesses in a case against Dileep.

The special investigation team (SIT), probing the Malayalam actress abduction and sexual assault case, has named actor Dileep as the eight accused, while his ex-wife Manju Warrier is one of the key witnesses in its supplementary chargesheet. The SIT will be submitting the additional chargesheet to the Angamaly court on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that Dileep had accused Manju of leading a “big conspiracy” against him in connection with the sensational case. Earlier, in his bail petition to the Kerala High Court, Dileep blamed Manju of being the first person to make the allegations of a conspiracy in the attack on the actress, suggesting that she had the intentions of framing him in the case.

Following the attack on the actress in her moving car on February 17 this year, the entire Malayalam film fraternity gathered to express the solidarity with the survivors at Durbar Hall in Kochi. While talking at the event, Manju alleged there was a conspiracy in the attack against her colleague.

During the course of the probing, main accused Pulsar Suni added a twist to the investigation by claiming that he committed the crime at the behest of some industry insiders. The investigation widened with Dileep becoming the main suspect for plotting the attack against the woman actor, with whom he shared a bitter history.

The main chargesheet filed by the cops earlier had accused seven associates of Suni, who allegedly had a direct link to the attack on the actress. The SIT has added few more suspects in the supplementary chargesheet, including Dileep, Meshtiri Suni, lawyers Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph, and Vishnu, who was Suni’s cellmate.

“The subsidiary charge sheet will have 14 accused, including Dileep, 385 witnesses and 12 confidential statements. More than 50 witnesses are from the cineworld,” reported Manorama Online.

According to the media reports, the cop, Anish, and one Vipinlal, who helped Suni to contact Dileep from the jail, have been named as accused, who turned approvers in the chargesheet.

Dileep is currently out on conditional bail after spending 85 days in the Aluva Sub-jail for his alleged involvement in the sensational case. He even secured permission from the Kerala High Court to travel to Dubai for a business purpose even as he faces the charges of violating the conditions of his bail arrangement by allegedly trying to influence the witnesses.

