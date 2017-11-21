Malayalam actress abduction: Dileep gets permission to fly to Dubai

Dileep gets permission to go to Dubai Dileep gets permission to go to Dubai

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday ordered the Angamaly court to release the passport of embattled Malayalam superstar Dileep while giving him permission to fly out to Dubai. The actor, who is a prime suspect in the abduction and sexual assault of an actress, had moved the court seeking permission to go to Dubai to attend the opening ceremony of his restaurant Dhe Puttu.

The actor, who was in prison in the case, had to surrender his passport to a magisterial court in Aluva as part of his bail arrangement. The court reportedly refused to buy the prosecution’s argument that the actor was going to Dubai to influence witnesses in the case.

The special investigating team (SIT), that is probing the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, has accused Dileep of obstructing the investigation by trying to influence key witnesses in the case. The SIT will be telling the Angamaly court the same on Tuesday in its report, where it is also due to file the supplementary chargesheet in the case.

The SIT will be filing the chargesheet in the magistrate court today. Of 11 suspects, Dileep has been made accused number eight in the case. However, only he and Pulsar Suni have been named as the prime suspects for conspiring the attack against the Malayalam actress earlier this year.

Dileep was released from Aluva Sub Jail last month on the condition bail.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd