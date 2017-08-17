Malayalam actress abduction case: Remya Nambeesan, who called Dileep’s arrest ‘historic’, gives statement to cops

Remya Nambeesan gives statement to cops Remya Nambeesan gives statement to cops

Malayalam actor Remya Nambeesan on Thursday was summoned to Aluva Police Club to record her statement in the going investigation against superstar Dileep and others in connection with the alleged kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman actor earlier this year.

Remya has given her statement to investigating officials as she is a close friend of the survivor. According to reports, the survivor was held hostage in her own car by the gang led by main accused Pulsar Sunni and assaulted when she was on her way to Remya’s residence in Kochi.

Remya has been very vocal about her views about the shocking developments in the case. While other celebrities were gauging their responses or remained right-lipped when Dileep was arrested in the case, Remya termed had it as a “historic moment.”

“Truth succeeds. Big Salute to Kerala police. Will be with dear friend till the last. It is indeed a historic moment for those who were eagerly waiting to know the truth. I don’t really know how to express my emotion right now. Hats off to Kerala police,” Remya reacted soon after Dileep was taken into custody by the police.

Remya is also a member of Women in Cinema Collective, that was formed in the aftermath of the shocking incident of attack against the popular female actor.

A special team of Kerala police officials have been probing the case and made some of the crucial arrests in the case. They are currently in the process of gathering evidence even as they are preparing to file the chargesheet against all the suspects, including Dileep.

The investigators are currently on a look out to secure the mobile phone and the memory card used to film the assault of the survivor in her moving car. Touted to be crucial, the missing piece of evidence in the case was a ground for the courts to turn down Dileep’s bail applications in the past.

However, the disgraced actor has moved the Kerala High Court for the second time with a new bail plea, which will come up for hearing on August 18.

