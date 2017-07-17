Malayalam actress abduction case: Police secure crucial memory card but no images of assault, say reports

Dileep arrested in Malayalam actress abduction case Dileep arrested in Malayalam actress abduction case

The investigating officials of the kidnapping and the alleged sexual assault of the Malayalam actress have apparently secured a crucial piece of evidence, a memory card that allegedly contained the obscene pictures of the survivor.

The memory card was reportedly empty when the police managed to seize the evidence. The card has been sent for forensic examination to see if the pictures were erased from it. “The officers got the crucial memory card from advocate Raju Joseph, the junior of the absconding law Pratheesh Chacko. The police quizzed advocate Raju Joseph at the Aluva police club Sunday,” reported Manorama News.

The news comes days after police told the court that Dileep had the mobile phone that contained the visuals of the actor’s assault. According to reports, Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, handed over the phone that was used to record the assault of the victim to Dileep through his lawyer Chacko. But, Chacko has been at large evading police questioning.

Police had challenged Dileep’s bail application saying they were yet to secure the mobile phone that was used to film the ordeal of the survivor in the hands of Suni and his gang. And Dileep was in possession of the evidence, which is touted to be a crucial evidence in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Dileep has been charged under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape. His bail request was denied by a court in Angamaly last week, following which he moved the Kerala High Court on Monday. The HC has accepted his bail plea and posted the hearing for Thursday. The Malayalam superstar has been lodged at Aluva Sub-Jail after he was sent to 14-day judicial custody.

He also spent three days in police custody during which he reportedly failed to provide his complete cooperation to the probing officials. It was one of the reasons as to why prosecution objected to his bail plea.

