Malayalam actress abduction case: I’m not scared of anyone, says Dileep after being sent to jail

Dileep sent to jail in Malayalam actress sexual assault Dileep sent to jail in Malayalam actress sexual assault

Malayalam film star Dileep was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday morning in connection with the case involving abduction and sexual assault of a popular female actor. He was brought to the Magistrate house in Kochi under heavy police security and many who had gathered there to catch the glimpse of the actor booed Dileep as he stepped out of the police vehicle. While being taken to the prison, Dileep told the media, “I am not scared of anyone as I have not committed any crime.”

Dileep was arrested by police in Kochi on Monday evening after being questioned for about 5 hours. He will now be sent to Aluva sub-jail, which is 25 km from Kochi.

Dileep’s arrest has sent a shock wave across the film industry and it comes days after Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, had told the media that some “big sharks will fall.” About two weeks ago, Dileep and director Nadirshah was questioned by the Investigative Officers of the case for nearly 13 hours. Police took Nadirshah into custody on Monday after being questioned but an official confirmation on his arrest is awaited.

The initial reports suggest that the past enmity between Dileep and the survivor is the main reason for the crime. Dileep had allegedly hired Suni to settle the scores with the survivor.

The suspects in the case, held the female actor in question, hostage for more than two hours inside her car, when she was on her way to Kochi after finishing a shoot. She was allegedly sexually assaulted by her captors, who also reportedly recorded her ordeals in the moving car.

However, instead of giving into fear and intimidation, she filed a police complaint leading to several arrests, including Dileep’s. Her abduction and sexual assault took place on February 17. And soon Dileep’s name surfaced after Suni alleged that the crime was not committed just for the sake of money but he did it for someone else. The police, meanwhile, has also not ruled out more arrests in the case.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd