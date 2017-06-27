Malayalam actress’ abduction case: Dileep’s troubles mount, gets support from celebs

Malayalam actor Dileep in trouble Malayalam actor Dileep in trouble

The abduction case of Malayalam actress is getting muckier and controversial with every passing day. Last week, an audio record of an alleged blackmail call revived by a close aide of actor Dileep and embroiling the actor has added a new twist to the investigation. Dileep’s public image has already taken a beating with a series of controversies regarding his off-screen life and the ongoing investigation has added to his troubles.

Dileep has alleged a conspiracy by some unknown industry insiders who are keen on destroying his career. Recently talking to a news publication, Dileep opened up about three main controversies, including his failed marriage with Manju Warrier, his recent wedding to Kavya Madhavan, and his alleged involvement in the abduction and molestation of a popular actress. These controversies have been threatening to topple both his professional and personal life.

He is accused of masterminding the attack against the actress in question to settle his personal scores. The actor, however, reportedly denied his involvement in the awful incident that brought the issue of safety of women in the industry to the fore again. Talking about the charges levelled against him, Dileep had said, “I even thought of committing suicide. But, I didn’t because of my daughter.”

Dileep had known the actress in question for many years now and had worked with her in several films. However, they both had a fall out a few years ago. “After a point, I stopped working with her because of some differences as I can only act with someone I am comfortable with. But, I never tried to stop other filmmakers from working with her,” he added.

Dileep had even alleged that Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case, had contacted him demanding a ransom of Rs 1.5 crore to avoid framing him in the case. An audio recording of the same was played on the television channels last week. In the light of the new development, several Malayalam celebrities have come out in support of Dileep, reasserting their confidence in him.

Actor Aju Varghese opined that there is a deliberate attempt by the accused in the case to frame Dileep and everyone should understand that. Director Lal Jose said that he had known Dileep for more than 26 years and he stands by him even when some people are trying to harm him.

National Award-winning actor Salim Kumar rather made a more controversial statement, while expressing solidarity with Dileep. Alleging that Dileep has been subjected to harassment, he suggested that the accused and the victim should undergo lie detector test to end all confusion.

His opinion did not go down well with social media users and drew a lot of flak. Later, he took down the controversial post and issued an apology to the actor. Dileep, thanking Aju, Salim and others for their support, took to his Facebook on Monday, announcing his willingness to undertake narco- analysis and lie detector tests to prove his innocence.

