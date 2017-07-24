Malayalam actress abduction case: Dileep’s female co-star under police scanner

Dileep denied bail in Malayalam actress sexual assault Dileep denied bail in Malayalam actress sexual assault

New details continue to emerge from the going investigation of the kidnapping and alleged molestation of a popular Malayalam actress. The investigating officials have reportedly identified a female co-star of Dileep, and she is expected to be questioned soon.

“The police are probing the huge amounts of money deposited in the bank account of the young actress, who is said to have friendly relations with Dileep. The actress has acted with Dileep in two movies,” reported Manorama news without naming the actress in question.

Meanwhile, Dileep remains locked up at the Aluva-sub Jail after repeatedly failing to secure bail. The 48-year-old was denied bail by a lower court earlier, following which he moved the Kerala High Court. The HC bench that heard his petition on Monday refused to let him out on the bail while observing that he might indulge in tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses.

However, Dileep now has an option to move the Supreme Court for bail. What’s the next move of the disgraced actor remains to be seen.

He was sent to 14-day judicial custody earlier this month after he was arrested on the charges of conspiracy against the survivor in the case. He has been charged under nine sections of IPC, including criminal conspiracy and gang rape.

The police also questioned him in their custody for about three days. According to reports, the actor was very uncooperative with the investigation officals during his time in the police custody.

Dileep’s popularity and influence in the Malayalam film fraternity have collapsed like a house of cards following his arrest in the case. He has been removed from most influential film organisations and the who’s who of the industry, who stood by him in the past, have now turned their backs on him.

On February 17 this year, the survivor, who was on her way to home from the shooting spot, was held hostage in her car and was allegedly sexually assaulted by a group of men, led by Pulsar Suni, the main accused in the case.

