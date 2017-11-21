Malayalam actress abduction case: Dileep faces charges of influencing witnesses

Dileep prime accused in Malayalam actress abduction case Dileep prime accused in Malayalam actress abduction case

The special investigating team (SIT), that is probing the abduction and sexual assault of a Malayalam actress, has accused Malayalam movie star Dileep of obstructing the investigation by trying to influence key witnesses in the case. The SIT will be telling the Angamaly court the same on Tuesday in its report, where it is also due to file the supplementary chargesheet in the case.

One Charlie, who allegedly sheltered Pulsar Suni and his associates in Coimbatore after the attack, was supposed to make a statement according to 164. But, he later refused to do so. The investigating officers have suspected Dileep’s hand in the change in Charlie’s stance.

The SIT had already moved the Kerala High Court accusing Dileep of violating provisions of his conditional bail by talking to key witnesses in the case, including filmmaker Nadirshah. The police alleged that Dileep tried to influence a few employees of Lakshya, a fashion store owned by his celebrity wife Kavya Madhavan.

The cops had been probing to ascertain whether Dileep was trying to hinder the investigation after a former employee of Lakshya became a hostile witness in the case. Lakshya is treated as an important part of the investigation as the officers believe that some transactions and meetings between the suspects have taken place there.

The police had also alleged Ramaleela actor’s request to the Kerala government to handover the sensational case to CBI was also in violation of his bail conditions.

The SIT will be filing the chargesheet in the magistrate court today. Of 11 suspects, Dileep has been made accused number eight in the case. However, only he and Pulsar Suni have been named as the prime suspects for conspiring the attack against the Malayalam actress earlier this year, said media reports.

Meanwhile, he has also moved the court requesting to release his passport as he wants to fly out to Dubai to attend the opening ceremony of his business establishment.

Dileep was arrested in the case on July 10 for plotting the attack against the actress to settle his personal scores. He was released from the Aluva sub-jail after 85 days on bail with conditions.

