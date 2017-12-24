Malayalam actress abduction case: Court defers verdict on Dileep’s plea

Dileep moves court against SIT Dileep moves court against SIT

The Angamaly magistrate court on Saturday deferred verdict on Malayalam embattled movie star Dileep’s petition to quash the additional chargesheet filed in the investigation officers in the sensational case of abduction and sexual assault of an actress. The court will pronounce its judgement on January 9.

In November, Dileep moved the magistrate court alleging the contents of the chargesheet was leaked through media by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), claiming that the leak would affect the verdict.

The main chargesheet filed by the cops earlier had accused seven associates of Suni, who allegedly had a direct link to the attack on the actress. The SIT has added few more suspects in the supplementary chargesheet, including Dileep, Meshtiri Suni, lawyers Pratheesh Chacko and Raju Joseph, and Vishnu, who was Suni’s cellmate.

It also identified 385 witnesses. Of which 50 witnesses were from the film industry, including Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier and his current wife Kavya Madhavan.

Dileep is currently out on conditional bail after spending 85 days in the Aluva Sub-jail for his allegedly plotting an attack against the actress, with whom he shared a better past.

After being released on bail, Dileep resumed shooting for his projects, which were stalled after his arrest.

Following the arrest of Dileep on July 10, the Malayalam film industry was facing a loss to the tune of Rs 60 crore. The embattled movie star had been part of several big-ticket films including Kammara Sambhavam. Professor Dinkan, a 3D movie, which marks the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu, Saddam Sivan and Njanara Mon.

