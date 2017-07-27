Malayalam actress abduction case: Cops question singer and TV anchor Rimi Tomy

Malayalam actress abduction case: Rimi Tomy, a close friend of Actor Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan, was allegedly questioned over phone, according to reports. Malayalam actress abduction case: Rimi Tomy, a close friend of Actor Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan, was allegedly questioned over phone, according to reports.

Singer and TV anchor Rimi Tomy was questioned by police on Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation in the Malayalam actress abduction case.

Rimi Tomy, a close friend of Actor Dileep and his wife Kavya Madhavan, was allegedly questioned over phone, according to reports. In an incident that shocked many, a popular Malayalam actress was abducted and molested in her car in February. Dileep was arrested recently for alleged involvement in the case.

Reports also stated that Tomy was asked if she had any financial dealings with Dileep. She was also questioned about a foreign tour in which she was part of the actor’s team. However, Tomy has been reported saying that there were no such transactions between herself and Dileep.

“I am not the ‘madam’ in this case. A police officer name Baiju Paulose called and enquired about some stage shows I’d done abroad. He said that police are aware that I have no connection with the case. It is painful to hear fake news about this on TV. Reporters, please clarify with me before putting out such news. I have no problems with the actor who was assaulted,” she was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Notably Dileep’s wife Kavya Madhavan was also questioned on Tuesday at Dileep’s ancestral house in Aluva. The prime accused ‘Pulsar’ Suni had told the investigation team that he had come to Lakshya, an online marketing firm run by Kavya at Kakkanad in Kochi, after committing the crime.

The Kerala High Court had on Monday rejected Dileep’s bail plea. The actor is now allegedly contemplating a second bail application in the Kerala High Court, according to reports.

