Malayalam actress abduction case: AMMA disowns Dileep following his arrest

Hours after Malayalam star Dileep was arrested in connection with the abduction and sexual assault of a female actor, the executive committee of Malayalam actors’ guild Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) chaired an emergency meeting in Kochi on Tuesday. The meeting was held at the residence of superstar Mammootty, who is also general secretary of AMMA, at Panampilly Nagar.

A press statement was released announcing AMMA’s decision to expel Dileep from the primary membership of the association. The actor was also the treasurer of AMMA. It also condemned the actors for making statements against the survivor. Reassuring its full support to the survivor, the association also appreciated the state government and the police for conducting a proper investigation into the case.

The meeting was attended by Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Ramya Nambeesan, Asif Ali, Devan among others to decide the organisation’s action against Dileep. Talking to media before the meeting, Prithviraj had said that, “I hope AMMA will issue a statement taking every actor’s opinion into consideration and also take necessary action. If it doesn’t happen, I will give my statement on the issue.”

In the meantime, the Kerala Film Producers Association and Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) have also suspended Dileep’s primary membership in their organisations.

The AMMA meeting took place amid huge police security as the youth wings of political parties in Kerala were staging a protest outside Mammootty’s residence demanding action against AMMA president Innocent, Mukesh and others accusing them of protecting Dileep for so long.

Just a fortnight ago, AMMA had announced that it stands by Dileep and the survivor in the issue. During a press meet, when the executives of the actors’ body were asked if they suspect Dileep’s role in the case, KB Ganesh Kumar and Mukesh snapped back at the media, saying they won’t allow the media to hunt Dileep.

It seems like now almost every member of the Malayalam film fraternity seems to distance themselves from Dileep in the wake of his recent arrest. The Welcome to Central Jail actor was remanded to 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday morning and he was sent to Aluva sub-jail.

