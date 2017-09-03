Malayalam actress abduction case: 55 days after Dileep’s arrest, wife Kavya Madhavan, daughter visit him in jail

Malayalam actress abduction case: According to media reports, Dileep’s family visited him at the Aluva sub-jail at 4:10 pm and spent twenty minutes with him. Malayalam actress abduction case: According to media reports, Dileep’s family visited him at the Aluva sub-jail at 4:10 pm and spent twenty minutes with him.

Actor Kavya Madhavan, wife of Malayalam actor Dileep, visited the arrested actor in jail along with her father and Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi on Saturday. This is Kavya’s first visit after Dileep was arrested for involvement in the abduction and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam actor. According to media reports, Dileep’s family visited him at the Aluva sub-jail at 4:10 pm and spent twenty minutes with him. Both Kavya and her father refused to speak to the media after the meet. Before Kavya, Dileep’s friend and director Nadirshah had visited him at the jail.

The visit was after the actor got permission to step out of prison and perform rites on his father’s death anniversary which falls on September 6. The actor was produced in court via video link. Notably, he has been denied bail three times until now — twice by Kerala High Court and once by a lower court. Kavya’s visit also comes amid Pulsar Suni’s (the main accused) accusations that he had taken instructions from her. According to media reports, the investigating officials will soon decide if Suni should be interrogated based on the allegation he has levelled against Kavya. Suni had recently stated that Kavya was the ‘madam’ that he had been referring all along.

An Asianet Newscable report suggested that Aluva rural SP AV George would investigate how Suni called Kavya and Dileep from a policeman’s phone when he was in jail. But, he also added she that was not aware of the plan to attack the actress as her role was limited to giving him money. Police also reportedly have proof suggesting Suni had visited Kavya’s boutique Lakshya.

