Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode dies at 67

Well-known Malayalam actor Vijayan Peringode died in Palakkad in the wee hours of Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 67. In a career spanning over three decades, he has appeared alongside some of the biggest names of Malayalam cinema, besides assisting several ace film directors.

“…he wasn’t suffering from any major illness and was taken to hospital on Wednesday morning due to chest pain. He was declared brought dead”, a close source to the family was quoted as saying in Times of India.

Vijayan’s last rites will be performed on Wednesday in Palakkad.

The actor first entered the film industry as a production executive making his screen debut in 1983 with Asthram. The film, which was directed by P. N. Menon, had Mohanlal, Mammootty, Nedumudi Venu and Bharath Gopi in the lead roles. Following that, he played supporting roles in more than 40 films. And he was a regular collaborator with directors Sathyan Anthikad and Lal Jose.

He is well-known for his roles in films such as Mohanlal’s Oppam, Orkkappurathu, Mammootty’s Adayalam, Pattalam, and Dileep’s Meesa Madhavan among others. He was last seen in director Major Ravi’s 1971: Beyond Borders.

Vijayan Peringode is survived by his wife Chanjalakshi and three children, Kannan, Anadapadmanabhan and Gayathri.

