Malayalam actor Thodupuzha Vasanthi passes away at 65

Veteran Malayalam film and theatre actor Thodupuzha Vasanthi died at a private hospital at Vazhakulam near here today following multiple organ failure. She was 65.

Vasanthi, who had been battling cancer for some time, was known for character roles in over 400 Malayalam movies in her four-decade-old acting career. According to family sources, she was admitted to the hospital at Vazhakulam in Ernakulam district on November 24 as her condition worsened.

Hospital authorities said Vasanthi was also suffering from kidney ailment and one of her legs had been amputated some time back. She breathed her last early in the morning, they said. Vasanthi, who made her debut with 1975 movie Ente Neelakasham, was better known for her roles in God Father, Alolam and Karyam Nissaram.

