Malayalam actor Parvathy to romance Irrfan Khan in her Bollywood debut

Malayalam actor Parvathy to maker her Bollywood debut in a film, starring Irrfan Khan Malayalam actor Parvathy to maker her Bollywood debut in a film, starring Irrfan Khan

After giving some powerful performances in south Indian movies, actor Parvathy is all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has been roped in to play the female lead in a romantic-comedy starring Irrfan Kahn, said reports.

The untitled film will be helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra and the shooting for the film with Irrfan is already underway in Bikaner. Parvathy will be joining the film sets soon. The film is about an unlikely couple falling in love with each other during a road trip. The travel love story will be shot in Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok.

More from the world of Entertainment:

According to reports, Irrfan is quite excited about the project as the filmmakers have assembled an “amazing crew” for the film. The actor is sure that he will have a lot of fun and make good memories while working on this film, which will hit the screens later this year.

Parvathy has carved a niche for herself with her natural and nuanced performances down south. Given that Tanuja Chandra is also known for making woman-centric films, the film will surely provide a solid platform for Parvathy to showcase her acting prowess in Bollywood.

Read | If you liked Akshay Kumar’s Airlift, you will love Take Off trailer. Watch video

Parvathy is also currently busy with her upcoming film Take Off, which is directed by debutant Mahesh Narayanan. The film is based on the real-life incidents and its first trailer was released a few months back and went viral on the internet. The film follows the struggles of a group of Malayali nurses who gets caught up in the fight between he jihadists and government forces in Iraq.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd