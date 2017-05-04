Malayalam actor Parvathy Menon lashes out at media for reporting incorrectly about her pay

Parvathy Menon refutes claims of media reports about hike in her pay. Parvathy Menon refutes claims of media reports about hike in her pay.

Parvathy Menon was recently seen in the critically acclaimed film, Take Off. It was during this time that the actor spoke about wage disparity and how it is still prevalent in the industry today. Following this, reports about Parvathy Menon being the highest paid female actor in Malayalam film industry surfaced. The reports quoted sources and stated that the actor had hiked her wage from Rs 30 – 35 lakhs to Rs 1 crore.

The award-winning actor took to her official Facebook page to refute these claims and said, “To my media friends, How about we make a deal and check facts with the subject of your article before churning out articles based on your so called “sources” ?!!

Seriously, how hard is that to do? I still have high hopes that as media you’ll stick to at least the basic ethics of bringing truth to the fore than spread unnecessary and false news. Not cool guys! One baseless unethical article and the others just follow!! Disappointed. FYI my remuneration is nobody’s business to know. Let’s please be respectful to one another. #seriouslythough #remunerationattack #filmibeat #asianetnews #metromatinee #otherstofollow.”

Also read | Take Off new trailer: Mohanlal, Mammootty endorse Parvathy Menon film, watch video

She also penned a long letter that she has addressed to the media, which she has posted on her official Facebook page. After this, the actor has been receiving tremendous support from fans on social media. The actor is currently looking forward to her film titled My Story, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Dulquer Salmaan. It is being helmed by Roshni Dinaker.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd