Malayalam actor opens up about her abduction, says it was all a conspiracy

In February, a well-known Malayalam actor was abducted by her cab driver and four others, on her way to Ernakulam from Thrissur. Five individuals were accused of the crime, and driver Martin and Pulsar Suni were arrested following this incident. The accused had said that their main motive was money, however, the actor is not convinced. In an interview with Malayalam magazine Vanitha, the actor came out in open and explained that this could not be just about money. When she was asked if she thinks this is all a conspiracy, she said, “Yes, I do.”

She questions, “How will a driver who drives stars to and from locations have the courage to do this? Who, why, how?,” and adds, “I have no idea about these questions. I will not say that my enemies in film industry were behind this. But if they say all this was done just for money, then there are links that don’t connect. I have several questions, for which I need satisfactory answers. I will fight until I win.”

The actor went on to confess that she does have powerful enemies in the industry and also states that she would never pretend that everything was hunky-dory for the sake of her career. She said, “They say there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics and even in cinema. In my case, I have permanent friends and permanent enemies in the industry. I never apologise for mistakes I have not committed. I would rather be known as arrogant, than being known as someone who landed a role by repeatedly apologizing and compromising.”

She also urges other assault survivors to open up about what happened to them and report such incidents. The interview which was translated by The News Minute, quoted her and said, “If this happened to me, it can happen to anybody. If I can speak about what happened to me, anybody can speak up. So please don’t cover up these issues. Why do we allow the hunters to escape? It is not women who should bear the pain of shame, but those who committed the crime.”

The actor also explained that if she had chosen to bury the incident, she wouldn’t have been able to move on and live with pride intact. She said, “If I had chosen to cover up this incident, may be five or 10 people would have known about it. But I wouldn’t have been able to lift my head from the shame of not speaking up. I would have been filled with regret and would not have been able to sleep at nights. That is why I filed a complaint, and I have a clear plan on how to go forward.”

