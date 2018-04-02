Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav ties the knot

Neeraj Madhav tied the knot with Deepthi on Monday. Neeraj Madhav tied the knot with Deepthi on Monday.

Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav on Monday tied the knot with Deepthi, a native of Kozhikode, in a simple but beautiful temple wedding that took place at Sreekandapuram in Kannur. The photos of the wedding have been shared by the actor on his Facebook page.

Deepthi and Neeraj wore simple traditional attire to the wedding coupled with minimum jewellery. The pictures are getting widely shared on social networking sites with hundreds of people pouring in their wishes for the newlyweds.

The 27-years-old actor had announced his engagement to Deepthi on March 16.

Neeraj made his screen debut in 2013 with Buddy, which was said to be inspired by Hollywood film Kids Are All Right. He had played one of the supporting cast in the film, which had Anoop Menon, Srikanth and Bhumika Chawla in the lead roles.

The same year, he also played a supporting role in superstar Mohanlal’s blockbuster thriller Drishyam. And he went on to act in many hits, including 1983, Oru Vadakkan Selfie, Charlie and Oru Mexican Aparatha among others.

The native of Thiruvannur in Calicut shot to fame with his dancing skills. He came to the spotlight by participating in a popular reality TV dance show, where he was one of the finalists.

He even turned choreographer for super hit Oru Mexican Aparatha, which had Tovino Thomas in the lead role. He also made his debut as a screenwriter with last year’s film Lava Kusha, in which he also starred in the lead role.

His upcoming projects include Mammootty’s Mamankam and Rosapoo.

