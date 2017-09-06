Malayalam actor Dileep back in jail after performing father’s rites

Dileep has been in the Aluva sub jail for around two months now. Dileep has been in the Aluva sub jail for around two months now.

Malayalam actor Dileep who was granted permission by the Angamaly Court to perform the rites of his father, is now back in Aluva sub jail where he has been lodged for around two months now. The actor performed the rites amid massive camera glare at his Aluva house, which is located just 1.5 kilometres from the Aluva sub jail, reported Manorama online. The actor had been granted permission to step out of jail for two hours to perform the rites.

In a sensational arrest, the Malayalam actor was taken into custody in connection with abduction and sexual assault of a popular female actor. Dileep has been accused of masterminding the attack for personal vengeance. Recently, the actor’s wife Kavya Madhavan had visited him in jail for the first time with his daughter. Following her, several Malayalam stars such as Director Ranjith, actors Harisree Ashokan, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Suresh Krishna and Jayaram. Jayaram even gave ‘Onakkodi’ to Dileep, which is new clothes bought for Onam. He reportedly said that he had been giving Dileep Onakkodi every year and he did not want to break the practice “even though he’s in jail.”

Dileep has been denied bail multiple times after courts found strong evidence suggesting his involvement in the crime. According to reports, the victim was abducted and sexually assaulted by Pulsar Suni and gang for several hours. Pulsar Suni has claimed that the he had received money from Kavya Madhavan but added that was not aware of the conspiracy to attack the actress as her role was limited to giving him money.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd