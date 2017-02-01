Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan is getting married but not to Namitha Pramod

Speculations were rife on social media that Malayalam actors Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod were getting married. Speculations were rife on social media that Malayalam actors Dhyan Sreenivasan and Namitha Pramod were getting married.

Speculations were rife on social media that Malayalam actor Dhyan Sreenivasan will get married to actor Namitha Pramod soon. And that the two have been dating each other for some time. And like most of the rumours, even this one turned out to be false. Namitha’s father has vehemently rubbished the rumours about his daughter getting married to her co-star of Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

”Don’t know why her name is being dragged into this. Dhyan is getting married and it’s not to Namitha. Dhyan will be getting married by April this year,” Namitha’s father was quoted as saying in an Onmanorama report.

Dhyan’s fiancee’s name is Arpita, who is reportedly an employee at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram. The couple is expected to get married on April 7 in Kannur in a private ceremony and a grand wedding reception will be held in Kochi on April 10 for the industry friends.

Coming from a family of celebrities, Dhyana got his first film on a silver platter. He made his acting debut with 2013 film Thira, which was directed by his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan. Later he starred in a series of comedy entertainers, including Kunjiramayanam, in which he shared the screen space with Vineeth.

He is also set to act alongside his father Sreenivasan in an untitled film directed by Rajesh Nair. The film is said to be a romantic comedy that unfolds in a rural setting and will have seven songs composed by debutant Prakash Alex. The filmmakers are yet to zero in on the female lead. He is also part of the sequel to his 2015 film Adi Kapyare Koottamani.

Meanwhile, Dhyana will make his debut as a director with an untitled film, which will have actor Nivin Pauly playing the lead role. He is also writing the script for the film. The buzz is that the filmmakers were considering Nayanthara for the female lead for the film, which will be produced by actor Aju Varghese. An official announcement of the project and the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

